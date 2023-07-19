|
19.07.2023 21:14:20
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Took Off Today
Space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is blazing new trails, and investors are cheering. Earlier this week, the company tweeted out the crew list for its next space tourism flight, Galactic 02.Who will crew #Galactic02 on August 10? Meet our first private astronauts who will also become the first Olympian and first Caribbean astronauts in space: Jon Goodwin | Astronaut 011 | 🇬🇧Keisha Schahaff | Astronaut 012 | 🇦🇬Anastatia Mayers | Astronaut 013 | 🇦🇬Follow their... pic.twitter.com/ka1kPEdAw2Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
