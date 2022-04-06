|
06.04.2022 23:30:02
Why Virgin Galactic Stock Tumbled by 5% Today
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) was anything but ascendant on Wednesday. The space tourism company's stock slumped by over 5% following pronouncements about a future trip from its most high-profile figure. Unfortunately, that person was discussing a trip on a rival's spacecraft.Earlier on Wednesday, Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson told CNBC that he aims to hop on board a flight operated by the other famous space tourism operator, the Elon Musk creation SpaceX. The idea seems to be that the two publicity-hungry entrepreneurs will trade flights.Image source: Virgin Galactic.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
