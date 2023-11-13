|
13.11.2023 23:10:26
Why Virgin Galactic's Shares Jumped 5.1% on Monday
Shares of space tourism company Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) continued their volatility on Monday, jumping as much as 7.3% in trading before closing up 5.6%. Shares have been on a wild ride in just the last month, but at least investors are getting some clarity about the company's future.Last week, during the earnings call, management outlined plans to end current space flight operations with the spacecraft called Unity to focus the company's attention on building the Delta spacecraft that will be able to carry six passengers (up from four today) and fly twice a week (up from once per month).The new spacecraft is needed to get close to free cash flow positive, but it brings a lot of development risk because it's a new design. But at least there's clarity on the strategy, and management says they have enough cash to keep the company afloat until the new spacecraft is finished.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|26,56
|-1,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf US-Inflationsdaten: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Märkte schließen höher
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex starteten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. Die Wall Street zeigte sich in der Montagssitzung mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden am Montag leichte Gewinne gemacht.