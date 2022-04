Why Visa and Mastercard Are Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the two largest payment rails, Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA), had risen nearly 8% and 6%, respectively, as of 10:22 a.m. ET today after Visa reported strong earnings results for its second fiscal quarter of the year. Mastercard , which will report its latest earnings results tomorrow morning, is also benefiting considering how similar the two companies are.Visa reported earnings per share of $1.70 on revenue of $7.2 billion for the three months ending on March 31. Non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings came in at $1.79 for the quarter. Both non-GAAP earnings and revenue beat analyst estimates for the quarter.Payments volume came in 17% higher on a year-over-year basis, while cross-border volume came in 38% higher.Continue reading