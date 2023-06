Why Visa Rallied Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) were rising in Thursday trading, up 2.8% as of 1:36 p.m. ET.Visa's revenue and profits are based on payment volumes running over its global payments rails. That growth is tied to both the pace of card-based payments displacing cash and checks, as well as general economic activity.Today, a new batch of U.S. economic numbers came in better than expected, which bodes well for economically sensitive stocks like Visa. In addition, Visa also announced a new billion-dollar acquisition that had also been coveted by rival Mastercard (NYSE: MA), also adding to the positive sentiment. Continue reading