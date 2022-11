Why Visa Stock Surged 16.6% in October

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It was a good month for the payment powerhouse Visa (NYSE: V) as the stock price surged 16.6% in October, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 14%, the S&P 500 was up 8%, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 3.9% last month. Visa is currently trading at about $202 per share, down about 6% year to date as of Nov. 8. Visa's stock price shot higher after it posted excellent earnings for its fiscal fourth quarter and year-end on Oct. 25 that beat estimates. Continue reading