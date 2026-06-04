Visa Aktie

Visa für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0NC7B / ISIN: US92826C8394

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05.06.2026 01:33:10

Why Visa Stock Topped the Market on Thursday

Visa (NYSE: V) is getting more deeply involved in one aspect of next-generation finance, and on Thursday, investors rewarded the company for the effort. They traded its stock up by more than 2%, which easily topped the 0.4% rise of the benchmark S&P 500 index.Visa announced it was teaming up with a peer to advance the usefulness of such products. It is collaborating with Brale, the developer of the very appropriately named Stable Coin, to explore stablecoin settlement using the cryptocurrency. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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