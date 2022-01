Why Visa Stock Vaulted Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) surged 10.6% on Friday after the digital payments giant delivered impressive fiscal 2022 first-quarter earnings results. Visa's revenue jumped 24% year over year to $7.1 billion. The gains were fueled by sustained growth in e-commerce and a surprisingly fast rebound in travel-related spending.Notably, Visa 's lucrative cross-border volume -- which is comprised of transactions between purchasers and merchants that reside in different countries -- soared 40%.Continue reading