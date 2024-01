Why Visa Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Visa (NYSE: V) were falling today after the credit card processing giant posted a narrow beat on the top and bottom lines in its first-quarter earnings report, but it wasn't enough to impress investors. Rival American Express also delivered a strong earnings report this morning, which investors may have interpreted as a sign that AmEx is outperforming Visa . Concerns about the global economy also seemed to weigh on the stock.As of 12:14 p.m. ET, Visa stock was down 1.6% after falling as much as 2.7% earlier in the session.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel