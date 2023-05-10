|
10.05.2023 19:01:50
Why Vishay Intertechnology Stock Is Posting Big Gains Today
Vishay Intertechnology(NYSE: VSH) stock is making big gains in Wednesday's trading. The semiconductor and electronic-components company's share price was up roughly 12.8% in the daily session as of noon ET, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.Vishay published its Q1 results before the market opened today, delivering sales and earnings performance that came in better than what Wall Street had been expecting. The company recorded earnings per share of $0.79 on sales of $871 million, crushing the average analyst estimate's call for per-share earnings of $0.49 on revenue of roughly $846 million. While sales grew only 2% year over year in the quarter, Vishay saw its product makeup in the period help deliver earnings results that far surpassed the market's expectations. The company saw sales increases for its medical and aerospace-defense products, as well as sustained demand in the automotive category. Vishay posted a gross margin of 32% in the period, up from 30.3% in the prior-year quarter and 29.1% in Q4. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vishay Intertechnology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.05.23
|Why Vishay Intertechnology Stock Is Posting Big Gains Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.05.23
|Why Vishay Intertechnology Shares Are Up Wednesday Morning (Benzinga)
|
10.05.23
|Vishay Intertechnology: Q1 Earnings Insights (Benzinga)
|
09.05.23
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Vishay Intertechnology veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.03.23
|Vishay-Aktie fester: Chip-Fabrik in Itzehoe wird ausgebaut (dpa-AFX)
|
07.02.23
|Ausblick: Vishay Intertechnology präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Vishay Intertechnology Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vishay Intertechnology Inc.
|22,00
|-0,90%