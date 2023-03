Why Vistra Keeps on Rising and Rising Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Vistra (NYSE: VST) continue to power higher today after the independent utility operator announced it was acquiring a nuclear power company for $3 billion. After the announcement yesterday that it was buying Energy Harbor, the second-largest nuclear power company, Vistra's stock shot 14% higher to close at $24.38 per share. It was trading up another 10.7% at 10:49 a.m. ET in morning trading Tuesday, for a better-than-26% total gain.