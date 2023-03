Why Vivid Seats Stock Jumped 17.4% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of online ticket company Vivid Seats (NASDAQ: SEAT) jumped as much as 17.4% in early trading on Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter 2022 financial results. At 11 a.m. ET, shares are still trading 16.3% higher for the day. Revenue was up just $1.1 million to $165 million but net income jumped from a loss of $3.3 million a year ago to a profit of $10.1 million last quarter. Results exceeded the $154.5 million in revenue and $0.12 per share in earnings that Wall Street analysts expected. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading