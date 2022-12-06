06.12.2022 21:10:51

Why Vivint Smart Home Stock Is Soaring, and NRG Is Tumbling, Today

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) has agreed to acquire Vivint Smart Home (NYSE: VVNT) in a deal that values the target at $5.2 billion, including debt. The transaction has the two companies' shares moving in opposite directions, with Vivint stock up about 32% on Tuesday but NRG trading down 16%.Houston-based NRG is a power generation and utility behemoth that has long been searching for ways to lessen its reliance on power and move into more consumer markets. Vivint, maker of smart-home products including home security and lighting controls, fits well into that strategy, and provides NRG with added technological knowhow to round out its own home automation offering.NRG CEO Mauricio Gutierrez in a statement called the acquisition "a transformational step in achieving our vision" to be at the leading edge of high-tech solutions for homes and businesses.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Vivint Smart Home 11,90 32,37% Vivint Smart Home

Zinsängste und Rezessionssorgen: Asiens Börsen leichter
Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentieren sich am Mittwoch schwächer. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Dienstag Verluste. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich mit negativer Tendenz.

