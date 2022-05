Why VMware Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of VMware (NYSE: VMW) were skyrocketing this morning after The Wall Street Journal published a report saying that the semiconductor company Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is in "advanced talks" to buy the hybrid cloud computing company. VMware's stock was up by 19.4% as of 1:41 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Broadcom's stock was down 4.3% on the news. The Wall Street Journal said that the acquisition would be a cash-and-stock deal that could be announced soon between the two companies, although no specific amount was mentioned in the report. Continue reading