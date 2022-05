Why VMWare Stock Is Up 30% in the Last Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of cloud-computing infrastructure company VMWare (NYSE: VMW) are up 30% in the last week as of Thursday afternoon, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's because rumors of semiconductor giant Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) negotiating a deal proved true. If Broadcom has its way, VMWare will have a new home some 15 years after getting partially spun off from EMC in 2007. EMC is now part of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL), which finished divesting its stake in VMWare in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.Broadcom is offering VMWare shareholders an option to take either $142.50 in cash for each share they own or 0.252 shares of Broadcom stock. As of market close Thursday evening, the stock is worth nearly $139 ($550.60 per share for Broadcom multiplied by 0.252). Continue reading