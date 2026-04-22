International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
22.04.2026 21:14:00
Why VSS Could Be the Most Overlooked Long-Term Diversifier in International Investing
It might not be commonly known, but international stocks have outperformed their U.S. counterparts for more than a year now. While U.S. markets have dealt with tariffs, high stock valuations, a sputtering economy, and now a war in Iran, international stocks and international ETFs have been a viable alternative for investors.Over the past 12 months, the MSCI ACWI ex US Index, which includes about 2,900 large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging markets, has a total return of about 40%. Its U.S. counterpart, the Russell 3000, is up about 36%. Year to date, the international index is up about 11%, while the Russell 3000 has gained about 4% as of April 20. Over the past 16 months (going back to Jan. 1, 2025), the MSCI ACWI ex US Index has outperformed the Russell 3000 by 18 percentage points, with a return of 35% compared to 17% for the Russell 3000. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!