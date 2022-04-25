|
25.04.2022 22:48:34
Why Vuzix Stock Rallied Nearly 14% Today
Shares of smart-glasses company Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI) were up 13.8% today as of market close. The company announced it will be showing off some of its new augmented-reality technology this week at the Field Service Palm Springs 2022 conference. The event is attended by large companies targeting customer care and service solutions. Vuzix also announced today it will be providing an update on its first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 10. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
