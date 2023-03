Why W.W. Grainger Stock Soared in February

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Industrial products distributor W .W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) surprised investors with a better-than-expected quarter, and said it expects the strong showing to continue into 2023. Investors celebrated the results, sending shares of Grainger up 13.4% in February, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Grainger is a distributor of parts and components to a wide range of industrials. The company had an impressive fourth quarter, reporting earnings of $7.14 per share, $0.13 ahead of expectations, on revenue that was just ahead of what Wall Street had expected at $3.8 billion.For the full year, sales were up 16.9%, or 19.3% when currency fluctuations are removed, and Grainger was able to improve its operating margin by 265 basis points to 14.5%.Continue reading