Why Wabash National Stock Is Accelerating Today

Tractor-trailer manufacturer Wabash National (NYSE: WNC) beat expectations in the first quarter and raised its guidance for the full year. Investors were climbing on board Wednesday, sending shares up by as much as 18%. As of 12:50 p.m. ET, the stock was up by 14.5%.Wabash is one of the world's largest producers of trailers, with a portfolio that includes dry freight and refrigerated trailers, flatbed trailers, tank trailers, and dry and refrigerated truck bodies.Though its revenue of $621 million came in about $4 million short of expectations, it earned $1.04 per share in the quarter, more than double the analysts' consensus estimate of $0.48 per share.Continue reading