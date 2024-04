Why Wabtec Stock Is on a Roll Today

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE: WAB), better known as Wabtec , delivered a first-quarter beat and raised full-year guidance. Investors are eager to climb on board, sending Wabtec shares up 10% as of 11 a.m. ET.Wabtec is one of the world's largest manufacturers of railroad locomotives. The company earned $1.89 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $2.5 billion, surpassing Wall Street's consensus estimate for $1.49 per share in earnings on $2.4 billion in sales.Revenue was up 13% year over year, and Wabtec 's adjusted operating margin was up 3.4 percentage points to 19.8%. Wabtec 's freight segment led the way, posting sales growth of 17.2% in the quarter.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel