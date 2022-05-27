Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Is One of the Best Dividends in Healthcare Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company that has been in business for 170 years.You may think you know this company because of its more than 13,000 drug stores in nine countries, including more than 8,900 in the United States and U.S. territories. However, its brick-and-mortar retail locations are just part of its business, which also includes growing interests in full-service health clinics and specialty pharmacy management systems.The company's stock is down more than 17% this year. There are logical reasons for that -- investors are concerned inflation will cut into the company's retail sales and that with fewer people traveling to its stores for COVID-19 vaccinations, sales will decline.Continue reading