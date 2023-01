Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Got Sick on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's never comfortable for a business when a massive, very well-capitalized rival comes for it. That was the dynamic driving down Walgreens Boots Alliance 's (NASDAQ: WBA) share price on Tuesday. The pharmacy chain operator saw its stock wither by over 2%, a worse performance than the flatlining S&P 500 index on the day.That monster freight train of competition thundering down the tracks is none other than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). On Tuesday, the company best known for its retail operations rolled out RxPass, a new healthcare benefit from its Amazon Pharmacy unit, in the U.S. In the press release trumpeting the service, Amazon said that RxPass holders would have access to affordable, commonly prescribed generic versions of top medications. All told, this selection covers over 80 common maladies, according to the company. RxPass costs $5 per month, and delivery is always free. Amazon added there are no hidden fees or markups in its pricing.