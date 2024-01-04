|
04.01.2024 18:21:32
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) were sinking 6.5% lower at 11:10 a.m. ET on Thursday and had been down as much as 11.7% earlier in the morning. The decline came after the pharmacy retailer and wholesaler announced its fiscal 2024 first-quarter results and reduced its dividend payout by 48%.Walgreens' fiscal Q1 revenue of $36.7 billion was better than the consensus Wall Street estimate of nearly $34.9 billion. Its adjusted earnings per share of $0.66 also topped the average analysts' estimate of $0.61 per share. However, investors reacted negatively to the company's dividend cut. Walgreens had previously increased its dividend for 47 consecutive years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
