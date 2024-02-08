|
08.02.2024 16:50:28
Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Slumped 13.6% in January
Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) sank 13.6% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The main factor weighing on the pharmacy giant was its decision to slash its dividend. That ended a streak of dividend increases that lasted nearly half a century. Walgreens started 2024 off on a sour note. The pharmacy giant slashed its quarterly dividend by 48%. The company made the move to strengthen its balance sheet and cash position. That will allow the company to reinvest the retained cash into its growth initiatives, which it expects will grow shareholder value. The cut ended an era of dividend growth that had lasted nearly 50 years. Walgreens had to cut its dividend due to challenges facing its pharmacy business, which made it more difficult for the company to fund its strategy to build a U.S. healthcare business. Those challenges were evident in the company's first-quarter financial results, which it reported in early January. While Walgreens sales rose 8.7% to $36.7 billion, its earnings tumbled more than 40% to $571 million, or $0.66 per share. Meanwhile, the company was burning through cash to build its U.S. healthcare business. Its operating cash flow was negative $281 million during the first quarter, while free cash flow was negative $788 million. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 am Nachmittag mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Minuszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt sich mittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Start des Freitagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IN Holdings Co. LTD. Registered Shs
|220,00
|0,00%
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|20,65
|-0,89%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.