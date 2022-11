Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Was Trading Higher on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) was moving up on Tuesday, rising 3% higher shortly after the opening bell. At noon ET, it was still up about 1.8%, trading at $41.32. It looked to be a positive day on Wall Street, as all three indexes up in the morning, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which had gained about 283 points as of noon ET.The catalyst for Walgreens on Tuesday was a vote of confidence by a Wall Street analyst at Cowen. Charles Rhyee boosted Walgreens' price target to $54 per share, from $43, and upgraded it to outperform from market perform.Continue reading