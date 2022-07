Why Wall Street Loves This New Car Option That Drivers Hate

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Automakers are taking the heat for their latest attempt to raise revenue: charging a subscription fee for using a car's features. It's a prospect that has Wall Street salivating at the amount of potential revenue, but it's leaving motorists fuming. Nevertheless, it promises to deliver steady profits to a cyclical industry.Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) is just the latest company that hinted it would charge consumers a fee to use the heated seats in a vehicle buyers have already paid for. Reports suggest that owners would pay about $18 a month to activate them, or $415 for "unlimited" use. Although it's already charging such fees in other countries, BMW says such fees will not be charged in the U.S. But the company will charge for services such as the BMW Drive Recorder, which uses the vehicle's driver assist system cameras to double as driving event recorders. All of this grows out of automakers' intentions to develop "software as a service," which employs a vehicle's electronics systems to deliver services or features via software for a monthly fee. But it's far from a new concept.Continue reading