26.07.2022 20:20:00
Why Walmart, Amazon, and Other Major Retail Stocks Cratered Today
Shares of a broad swath of retail stocks slumped on Tuesday, as a guidance cut by one retailer sent shivers throughout the sector, sending fearful investors running for the exits. The catalyst that sent these retail stocks lower was a profit warning issued by Walmart (NYSE: WMT)Walmart was the biggest loser, tumbling by as much as 9.1%, Kohl's (NYSE: KSS) stock was down as much as 7.5%, Target (NYSE: TGT) was off by as much as 5.1%, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slipped as much as 4.8%. As of 1:25 a.m. ET, the quartet were still trading lower, down 7.5%, 7%, 4.9%, and 4.6%, respectively.In a press release that dropped after market close on Monday, Walmart revised its outlook for the second quarter and full year. The company said the changes were primarily the result of price reductions aimed at improving surging inventory levels. Continue reading
