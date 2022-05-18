+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 20:46:15

Why Walmart Stock Fell Again Today

Just one day after Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported disappointing first-quarter results that sent its share price plunging 11% yesterday, the retail stock was falling again today after rival Target reported financial results that were also below investors' expectations. The retail stock was down by 6.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Walmart investors were still reeling from yesterday's reported financial results, in which the company's adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share in the first quarter, down 23% from the year-ago quarter, fell below analysts' consensus estimate of $1.48. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

18.05.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.05.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.05.22 Walmart Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.05.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.03.22 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 113,44 -2,81% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 4 608,00 -12,65% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen