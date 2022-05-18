Why Walmart Stock Fell Again Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Just one day after Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported disappointing first-quarter results that sent its share price plunging 11% yesterday, the retail stock was falling again today after rival Target reported financial results that were also below investors' expectations. The retail stock was down by 6.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET. Walmart investors were still reeling from yesterday's reported financial results, in which the company's adjusted earnings of $1.30 per share in the first quarter, down 23% from the year-ago quarter, fell below analysts' consensus estimate of $1.48. Continue reading