|
21.11.2022 14:45:00
Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) delivered robust revenue growth in the third quarter, observing strength across all global segments. And because of Q3's stellar performance, the retail behemoth raised its full-year guidance for consolidated sales growth by 1%, now expecting around 5.5% improvement for the year. Despite strong sales growth and expectations, Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Let's examine the company's results and why the consumer staples stock remains a hold. Q3 sales beat both analysts' and the company's own expectations, reaching over $150 billion. Walmart enjoyed strong top line performance across all three of its business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|146,66
|2,70%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones eröffnet kaum verändert -- ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Anleger in den USA halten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.