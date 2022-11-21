21.11.2022 14:45:00

Why Walmart Stock Is a No-Brainer Hold During a Bear Market

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) delivered robust revenue growth in the third quarter, observing strength across all global segments. And because of Q3's stellar performance, the retail behemoth raised its full-year guidance for consolidated sales growth by 1%, now expecting around 5.5% improvement for the year. Despite strong sales growth and expectations, Walmart posted a net loss of $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Let's examine the company's results and why the consumer staples stock remains a hold. Q3 sales beat both analysts' and the company's own expectations, reaching over $150 billion. Walmart enjoyed strong top line performance across all three of its business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

16.11.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.11.22 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
16.11.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.11.22 Walmart Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.08.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Dow Jones eröffnet kaum verändert -- ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Anleger in den USA halten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.

