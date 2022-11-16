|
16.11.2022 00:03:00
Why Walmart Stock Popped Today
Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) rose 6.5% on Tuesday after the retail giant reported solid sales growth and announced a massive new stock-buyback program. Walmart's revenue climbed 8.7% year over year to $152.8 billion in its fiscal 2023 third quarter ended Oct. 31. An 8.2% surge in the discount chain's U.S. comparable-store sales (excluding fuel) and a 10% increase in its Sam's Club comp sales helped to drive the gains.Notably, Walmart's e-commerce sales grew by 16%. The company's nascent digital-advertising business is also expanding rapidly, with global ad revenue up over 30%.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|143,04
|0,21%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|8 037,00
|1,92%