20.02.2024 18:15:45

Why Walmart Stock Popped Today

Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were moving higher Tuesday morning after it impressed investors with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report. The world's largest retailer posted strong results that easily beat estimates, and also raised its dividend and announced a $2.3 billion acquisition of TV maker Vizio.As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.4%.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 163,62 2,48% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Impulse: ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt verzeichnete kleine Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag knapp in Rot notierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten uneinheitlich.

