|
20.02.2024 18:15:45
Why Walmart Stock Popped Today
Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were moving higher Tuesday morning after it impressed investors with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report. The world's largest retailer posted strong results that easily beat estimates, and also raised its dividend and announced a $2.3 billion acquisition of TV maker Vizio.As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.4%.Image source: Walmart.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|16:50
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:50
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16:50
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|19.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.01.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|14:36
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Walmart Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.04.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|163,62
|2,48%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Impulse: ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien letztlich uneins
Der heimische Markt verzeichnete kleine Gewinne, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am Dienstag knapp in Rot notierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Dienstag etwas schwächer. Die asiatischen Indizes tendierten uneinheitlich.