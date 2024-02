Why Walmart Stock Popped Today

Shares of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were moving higher Tuesday morning after it impressed investors with its fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings report. The world's largest retailer posted strong results that easily beat estimates, and also raised its dividend and announced a $2.3 billion acquisition of TV maker Vizio.As of 11:44 a.m. ET, the stock was up 3.4%.Image source: Walmart.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel