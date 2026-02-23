The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
23.02.2026 23:14:06
Why Walmart Stock Topped the Market Today
A sluggish stock market couldn't prevent Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock from inching higher on the first trading day of the week. Shares of the monster retailer rose by more than 2% across that trading session, contrasting favorably with the S&P 500 index's 1% decline, on the back of two analyst price target raises. Both Greg Melich of Evercore ISI and Karen Short of Barclays became incrementally more bullish on Walmart's future.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!