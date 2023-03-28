|
28.03.2023 00:29:00
Why Walmart Stock Was a Winner Today
Slightly over a week out from Walmart's (NYSE: WMT) investment community meeting -- its version of an investor day -- that ever-important community gave the company a stamp of approval. Walmart's share price rose by nearly 2% on Monday, convincingly beating the less-than 0.2% gain of the S&P 500 index. Leading the bull parade was a pair of influential analysts who reiterated their positive takes on the stock.Both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley published fresh research notes covering Walmart stock that morning.The former's analyst Kate McShane reiterated her buy recommendation on the retailer, pointing out that the investment community meetings have a way of pushing up the share price. She added, sensibly, that commentary about profit margins and earnings guidance tends to be the most crucial driver of sentiment coming out of the event. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|132,96
|0,56%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|9 339,50
|-0,88%