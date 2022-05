Why Walmart Stock Was Slammed This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of supermarket giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were hit hard this week. Shares fell a total of 19.5% by the end of the week -- a huge drop for a stock that is typically less volatile than the overall market. Even more, the drop was much worse than the S&P 500's 3% decline over the same period.The cause? There was a big scare in retail during the week, when Walmart and Target (NYSE: TGT) both reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Both companies cited challenges with operating costs rising more than expected. This sparked a sell-off of many retail stocks.Walmart's revenue increased 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion, coming in ahead of analysts' average estimate for revenue of $138.9 billion. But adjusted earnings per share of $130 was well below the consensus forecast for $1.48.Continue reading