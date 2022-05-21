Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
21.05.2022 18:13:30
Why Walmart Stock Was Slammed This Week
Shares of supermarket giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) were hit hard this week. Shares fell a total of 19.5% by the end of the week -- a huge drop for a stock that is typically less volatile than the overall market. Even more, the drop was much worse than the S&P 500's 3% decline over the same period.The cause? There was a big scare in retail during the week, when Walmart and Target (NYSE: TGT) both reported worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Both companies cited challenges with operating costs rising more than expected. This sparked a sell-off of many retail stocks.Walmart's revenue increased 2.4% year over year to $141.6 billion, coming in ahead of analysts' average estimate for revenue of $138.9 billion. But adjusted earnings per share of $130 was well below the consensus forecast for $1.48.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.03.22
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.05.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.03.22
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.02.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.02.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.02.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|112,40
|-0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- US-Märkte letztlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich erholt
Der ATX und der DAX legten am Freitag zu. Die US-Börsen tendierten Vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit Pluszeichen.