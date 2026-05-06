Walt Disney Aktie

Walt Disney für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855686 / ISIN: US2546871060

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06.05.2026 21:57:35

Why Walt Disney Stock Jumped 8.6% Today

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) rose as much as 8.6% on Wednesday, boosted by an impressive earnings report. The House of Mouse reached that peak around 10:25 a.m. ET, backing down to a still-impressive 7.2% gain at 3:20 p.m. ET.Image source: Walt Disney.Disney reported Q2 2026 revenues of $25.2 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings rose 8.3% to $1.57 per diluted share. The Street consensus had pointed to earnings near $1.50 per share on top-line sales of roughly $24.9 billion. It's fair to call it a blowout quarter, given Disney's massive scale.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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