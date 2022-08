Why Walt Disney Stock Popped Earlier Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After a string of disappointing earnings reports this year from leading streaming services, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) delivered exactly what investors were looking for.Disney shares were up 7% as of 10:50 a.m. ET after the company posted a 28% increase in revenue over the year-ago quarter. Growth was driven by all business segments, especially the parks, experiences, and products segment, as well as direct-to-consumer streaming services. Disney+ had another great quarter, adding 14 million net new paid subscribers. With the addition of the Hotstar service in India, total Disney+ subscribers reached 152 million.