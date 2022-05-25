|
25.05.2022 00:36:00
Why Walt Disney Stock Tumbled Today
Formerly a rather bouncy stock in the entertainment sector, Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) was feeling the effect of gravity on Tuesday. The Mouse's shares fell by 4% on the day, a far worse slide than the 0.8% of the slumping S&P 500 index. A price-target cut from an analyst, plus lingering concerns that the company might be an outside candidate to buy a huge tech asset, made for a gloomy trading day.That analyst was Jonathan Kees of Daiwa Securities, who wasn't shy in reducing his target. The prognosticator lowered it dramatically -- to $151 per share from the previous $201. Despite the heavy chop, Kees is maintaining his buy recommendation on the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!