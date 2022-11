Why Walt Disney Stock Was Falling This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Week to date, shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) were down 5.5% as of 11:57 a.m. ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock dipped following the company's fiscal fourth-quarter financial results that showed losses from Disney+ pressuring profits. Disney's stock has fallen 39% year to date. Is it a buy? The sell-off appears to be excessive for a few reasons. While the direct-to-consumer business posted a $1.4 billion operating loss, total revenue across Disney's empire increased by 23% over the year-ago quarter. Most importantly, Disney produced positive free cash flow of $1.3 billion. Continue reading