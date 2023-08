Why Walt Disney Stock Was Gaining Today

Shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) were moving higher this afternoon as the latest earnings report from the entertainment giant showed it making progress on its streaming business and it announced another price hike on its streaming services.While the headline results were mixed, that momentum was enough to give the stock a lift and shares were up 5.4% as of 3 p.m. ET.In its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, revenue increased 4% to $22.3 billion, which was slightly short of the consensus at $22.5 billion. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel