Why Warby Parker and Twilio Led Stock Markets Broadly Lower Monday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Monday didn't provide the hoped-for continuation of Friday's big bounce in the stock market. Instead, Wall Street seemed to return to its past worries about the economic situation, inflationary pressures, and geopolitical conflict. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to grind out a small gain, but the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were both down on the day.IndexDaily Percentage ChangeContinue reading