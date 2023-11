Why Warby Parker Plunged Today

Shares of eyewear products company Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) plunged 23% in Wednesday trading, as of 3 p.m. ET.Warby announced third-quarter results today, which beat on the top line. However, this loss-making growth company missed on profitability. In today's market of higher interest rates and fears over recession, a bottom-line miss for a loss-making company isn't going to please nervous investors.Furthermore, while management raised guidance for the full year, its outlook actually implies a quarter-over-quarter decline.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel