Why Warby Parker Stock Is Soaring Today

Shares of online eyewear retailer Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) are soaring in the wake of the company's second-quarter earnings report. The stock jumped as much as 30% this morning, settling down to a 20% gain as of 2 p.m. ET.Warby Parker's adjusted bottom line showed a net loss of $0.01 per diluted share on revenue of $149.6 million. These results were roughly in line with Wall Street's expectations.Looking ahead, Warby Parker slashed its full-year revenue guidance from $655 million to $590 million. Management cited a challenging economic environment and a desire to position the company for "sustainable growth" and more robust profitability.