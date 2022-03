Why Warby Parker Stock Sank Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Eyeware retailer Warby Parker (NYSE: WRBY) disappointed investors with its latest quarterly report, causing shares to tumble Thursday morning. After an early drop of more than 13%, the stock recovered some of that loss, but remained down 5.5% as of 10:45 a.m. ET today.While fourth-quarter revenue grew 18% compared to the prior-year period, the company said it lost sales in the final weeks of 2021 due to the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. It also reported a net loss of almost $46 million, compared to a net loss of just $4.3 million in the year-ago quarter. That additional loss was attributed to increased stock-based compensation expenses and related employer payroll taxes.