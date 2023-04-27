|
27.04.2023 12:55:00
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Could Rally
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), formed by the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery, has had the unenviable task of merging the former media arm of telecom giant AT&T with iconic but mismanaged brands like HBO, with a profitable cable and streaming company known best for reality TV.CEO David Zaslav, who led Discovery before the merger, has said that the company was a financial mess following the merger. Spending at WarnerMedia was out of control, and Zaslav has taken steps, including layoffs, to rein things in.Under AT&T, WarnerMedia rested its streaming strategy on HBO's shoulders. The HBO Max streaming service featured not only HBO content, but also everything else in WarnerMedia's catalog. One problem with this strategy is that the HBO brand is known for edgy series and movies. Slapping HBO's name of a broader streaming service risked hurting the brand and pushing potential customers away.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|7,00
|0,00%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|12,28
|4,78%