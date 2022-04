Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) rose on Wednesday following bullish analyst remarks. By the close of trading, the media company's stock price was up 5.3% after rising as much as 11.4% earlier in the day.Telecom titan AT&T (NYSE: T) recently spun off its WarnerMedia assets and merged them with television conglomerate Discovery. Investors had their first chance to buy the combined company's shares on Monday. On Wednesday, Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich placed a buy on Warner Bros. Discovery's stock. She sees its share price soaring 73% to $45 in the coming year.Continue reading