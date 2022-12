Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Plummeted Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

No shareholder likes to learn that a company they've invested in is about to incur more costs than previously expected. That was the dynamic behind Warner Bros Discovery 's (NASDAQ: WBD) nearly 9% stock price decline on Thursday following the release of its latest update on its restructuring plans. In a regulatory filing, the entertainment company divulged that it expects to incur pre-tax restructuring charges of $4.1 billion to $5.3 billion.Warner Bros. Discovery was formed when telecom giant AT&T spun off its Warner Media unit, which then merged with Discovery in April. Restructuring charges were expected as the newly united businesses transformed into a single operation. They weren't expected to be this high, however. In late October, management said they would land in the $3.2 billion to $4.3 billion range.