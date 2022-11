Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Tumbled Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) pulled back today after the entertainment company posted weak results in its third-quarter earnings report, missing estimates on the top and bottom lines.The stock closed down 12.9% on the news.On a pro forma basis, revenue in the quarter fell 8% in currency-neutral terms to $9.82 billion, missing estimates at $10.36 billion. Even worse, sales declined at all three of its business segments: networks, studios, and direct-to-consumer. Continue reading