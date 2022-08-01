|
01.08.2022 22:10:25
Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Was Bouncing Back Today
This weekend's take at the U.S. movie theater box office dipped, but that hardly daunted Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) bulls. Shares of the sprawling entertainment company, recently hived off from telecom giant AT&T, were rising by more than 3% in late afternoon trading. That was thanks to the performance of the company's latest tentpole film release.The latest in a very long line of hits for Warner's near-eponymous film unit, Warner Bros. Entertainment, DC League of Super-Pets was top dog in American theaters this past weekend in its theatrical debut. It took the prize by earning $23 million in ticket sales, averaging $5,331 per screen. It also notably eclipsed the performance of the No. 2 movie, the UFO thriller Nope, although the latter film is now in its second week of release.To be fair, the media giant did have the advantage of releasing Super-Pets on a fairly light weekend. Only a handful of other films premiered on Friday, and none have the star power or marketing push enjoyed by the Warner title. Super-Pets is an animated, kid-friendly film featuring appearances by popular superheroes and a lead character voiced by enduringly popular actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Discovery Holdings LtdShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Discovery Holdings LtdShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Discovery Holdings LtdShs
|7,00
|-14,63%
|Warner Bros. Discovery
|14,96
|4,62%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen auf rotem Terrain -- ATX verliert letztlich -- DAX schliesst knapp unter der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte zum Wochenstart leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex beendet den Handelstag mit marginalen Verlusten. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich in Grün. An der Wall Street ging es etwas abwärts.