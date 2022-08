Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Was Bouncing Back Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

This weekend's take at the U.S. movie theater box office dipped, but that hardly daunted Warner Bros Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) bulls. Shares of the sprawling entertainment company, recently hived off from telecom giant AT&T, were rising by more than 3% in late afternoon trading. That was thanks to the performance of the company's latest tentpole film release.The latest in a very long line of hits for Warner's near-eponymous film unit, Warner Bros. Entertainment, DC League of Super-Pets was top dog in American theaters this past weekend in its theatrical debut. It took the prize by earning $23 million in ticket sales, averaging $5,331 per screen. It also notably eclipsed the performance of the No. 2 movie, the UFO thriller Nope, although the latter film is now in its second week of release.To be fair, the media giant did have the advantage of releasing Super-Pets on a fairly light weekend. Only a handful of other films premiered on Friday, and none have the star power or marketing push enjoyed by the Warner title. Super-Pets is an animated, kid-friendly film featuring appearances by popular superheroes and a lead character voiced by enduringly popular actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.