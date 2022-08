Why Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Was Climbing Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) were moving higher today in sympathy with a strong earnings report from Disney (NYSE: DIS) and a slew of insider buying in the stock, raising confidence in the recently formed company. As of 10:57 a.m. ET, the stock was up 6%.Disney shares are were flying higher today after the company turned in better-than-expected results in its fiscal third-quarter earnings report with strong growth in its streaming business. Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the quarter, including 8.3 million from Disney+ Hotstar, its low-priced service focused on India. Continue reading