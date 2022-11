Why Warner Music Group Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ: WMG) were moving higher today after the diversified global music entertainment company delivered strong results in its fourth-quarter earnings report.As of 12:45 p.m. EST, the stock was up 14.3%.Warner Music, which owns record labels including Elektra, Reprise, and Atlantic, said revenue in Q4 increased 9%, or 16% in constant currency, to $1.5 billion, which topped expectations at $1.41 billion.